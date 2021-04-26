Covid Virus Keeps Wreaking Havoc In U'khand; 5,058 Fresh Cases Added, 67 More Die









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 5:30 PM On April 26, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,56,859 on Monday as 5,058 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 1,12,265 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state has shot up to 39,031. The state's toll climbed to 2,213 as 67 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 3,350. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 1,601. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State maintained a steep downward trend and settled at very poor 71.57 percent. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 2,034 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Nainital and Pauri Garhwal followed with 1,002, 767 and 323 respectively. That apart, 283 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 135 Almora, 104 Champawat, 97 Chamoli, 88 Pithoragarh, 87 Tehri Garhwal, 64 Rudraprayag, 45 Uttarkashi and 29 in Bageshwar.

