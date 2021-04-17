Covid Situation Alarming In U'khand; 2,757 More Test Positive, 37 Die

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,21,403 on Saturday as 2,757 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 1,01,659 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 15,386. The state's toll rose to 1,856 as 37 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State shot up to 2,502. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 802. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State maintained a steep decline and settled at 83.74 percent. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 1,179 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, U S Nagar and Nainital followed with 617, 265 and 248 respectively. That apart, 155 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 79 Rudraprayag, 51 Almora, 50 Tehri Garhwal, 44 Champawat, 28 Chamoli, 15 Bageshwar, 14 Uttarkashi and 12 Pithoragarh.