Covid Positivity In Uttarakhand Dips To 9%

Dehradun: The Covid positivity rate in Uttarakhand which had climbed to 22 per cent between May 11 and 17 has dipped to around nine per cent, a senior official said on Tuesday.

According to Health Secretary Amit Negi, 2,071 new Covid cases were detected and 7,051 patients recovered in the state on Monday as the recovery rate improved to 81 per cent.

Analysis of weekly official data related to Covid reveals that positivity rate which had gone up to 22 per cent between May 11 and 17 had plummeted to 9.3 per cent between May 18 and 24, Negi said.

Claiming that health facilities in the state have been ramped up like never before in the last one year, Negi said, there are 1,651 ICU beds in the state at present, 924 ventilators and 5,000-6,000 oxygen supported beds. Eleven new oxygen manufacturing plants have been started in the state including the ones at Haldwani base hospital, Uttarkashi district hospital and Kotdwar base hospital, Negi said.

Our effort is to start oxygen manufacturing units at all district hospitals and sub hospitals to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply to patients who need it, he said. The Centre has also increased the oxygen allocation to the state from 183 metric tonnes to 200 metric tonnes, he said. More than 30,000 Covid tests are being conducted daily in Uttarakhand which is double the national average. Negi admitted that cases of mucormycosis were rising in the state but stressed that AIIMS, Rishikesh, which has reported the majority of cases and is the main centre for treatment of the rare infection, is also admitting black fungus patients from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and other states. So far, 118 mucormycosis patients have been admitted in different hospitals of the state out which nine have died. In view of the rising black fungus cases, the 12 dedicated Covid hospitals in the state have also been authorised to treat mucormycosis patients, he said. —PTI