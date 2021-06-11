Covid Indicators Strike Fear In U'khand; Daily Cases Drop To 287, But Deaths Remain High At 31





Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On June 11, 2021

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further rose to 3,36,153 on Friday at 6.00 PM as 287 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,18,235 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state appreciably came down to 5,277. The state's toll shot up to 6,909 as 21(?) more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours (Compared to yesterday's data, 31 fatalities were added today), whereas the number of those migrated out of State wonderfully (???) came down to 5,732 from 5,992 on June 7, 8 and 9 in a row. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 1,614. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 94.67%, but it was below the pan-India average of 94.93%, 98% in UP, its parent State and 99.08% in not-too-distant Gurugram. Again, the positivity rate in Uttarakhand was recorded at 6.63% vis-a-vis pan-India's 4.49% and UP's less than 0.2%. Death rate in Uttarakhand is woefully 2.06% against All-India average of 1.24%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 93 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar and Pithoragarh followed with 44 and 37 respectively (As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, 60 fresh infections were detected today almost during the same time in the district, which leaves a big question mark on the veracity of Directorate's figures). That apart, 26 cases were detected in Champawat, 15 Bageshwar, 13 each in Almora and Tehri Garhwal, 11 Chamoli, 9 Pauri Garhwal, 8 Uttarkashi, 7 Nainital, 6 U S Nagar and 5 in Rudraprayag.