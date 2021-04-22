Covid Epidemic Growing At Alarming Pace In U'khand, AIIMS Rishikesh Issues Advisory

Rishikesh (The Hawk): The fast-spreading covid epidemic is now growing at an alarming pace. AIIMS Rishikesh has issued an advisory in this matter saying that the condition of corona infection can become more serious if every person of the society does not follow the Covid guide line.

Professor Ravikant, Director AIIMS has described the second wave of covid epidemic as more dangerous than the first wave. He said that fear of it is being seen less among the people who are negligent. Whereas from last year's situation, all of us should have taken a lesson from the infection of this epidemic. Professor Ravikant said that due to negligence by people, covid infection is now spreading at an alarming pace. If life is to be kept safe, then it is very important for all of us to follow the covid guide lines seriously.

Dr. PK Panda, Nodal Officer covid AIIMS, while issuing advisory said that We all have to understand that the corona virus is able to enter the body through our nose and mouth. This virus first infects the lungs. Prevention is always better than cure and we are responsible for our own health and our surroundings. By following COVID appropriate behaviours it is easily preventable. Most important is maintaining distance of atleast 1meter while going out of home, using mask at all times outside home, and on return or in work places using hand hygiene. Lastly, COVID vaccine should be taken as per appropriateness. Once COVID exposed or infected or diseased with symptoms, then during first 5-7 days i.e. viremic phase when virus tries to attack our body and body should make well balanced defence, neither excess or less, for this following things should be considered with 100% compliance:

1- Start Tab Vit-C 500mg twice daily for next 15days,

2- Paracetamol 650mg 4-6times/day for 2-3days if febrile,

3- Tab Montelukast-Levo-cetrizine once daily if upper respiratory symptoms,

4- Continuing complete bed rest,

5- 100% free of mental stress/fear,

6- Adequate hydration in the tune of 1-2 L extra per day from normal intakes,

7- Taking only easily digestible foods to have low metabolism,

8- Try to sleep in Prone or semi prone positions 4-6 times (30-60min each time) per day. Most important in the early phase of any viral fever (like COVID) management is to give body rest (this depends on physical rest, mental rest, inner calm and quietness, lowering as low as basal metabolic rate),

9- Monitor symptoms. Once early phase is passed, next immunological phase comes (maximum times both overlaps) where our body may behave differently with either similar symptoms like fever, cough, etc or severely with breathlessness, oxygen requirement, etc.

Dr. Panda said that This phase is much more dangereous and fatal if not hospitalised once symptomatic. Best available treatments during this phase are Proning ventilation, Oxygen, dexamethasone/other steroid, heparin/anticoagulation, or higher form of ventilation/organ supportive treatments as required. Monitoring is an essential in this phase that includes: symptoms, respiratory rate, pulse rate, Blood pressure, Temperature and SpO2. Any abnormality in these, one needs to be hospitalised immediately. Most importantly, if viremia phase is well balanced with above treatments, then second phase is rarely dangerous.