COVID surge: Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand postponed

 The Hawk |  29 April 2021 7:12 AM GMT

Dehradun: The Chardham Yatra to the four famous Himalayan shrines in Uttarakhand, which was scheduled to begin next month, has been postponed in view of the massive surge in COVID-19 cases.

Announcing this here on Thursday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said conducting the yatra amid the raging pandemic is not possible.

However, the portals of the four Himalayan temples known as Chardham will open as scheduled, he said.

However, they will open only for priests to perform regular prayers and not for devotees, he said.

Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri are the four famous shrines.

COVID-19 cases have been rising exponentially in Uttarakhand as in various other states. PTI

Updated : 29 April 2021 7:12 AM GMT
Tags:    COVID   Chardham Yatra   Uttarakhand   

The Hawk


