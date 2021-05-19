Covid Caseload Tops 3 Lakh In U'khand As 4,492 Fresh Cases Added; 110 Deaths Shock









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 7:30 PM On May 19, 2021

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload leapfrogged to 3,00,282 on Wednesday as 4,492 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 2,16,529 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state appreciably came down to 73,172. The state's toll zoomed up to 5,325 as 110 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 5,256. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 7,333. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 72.11%, but it was far far below the pan-India average of 82.33%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 874 fresh cases, whereas Nainital and Haridwar followed with 621 and 548 respectively at 7.30 PM (As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, till 6.00 PM 711 fresh infections were detected in the city—great variation). That apart, 363 cases were detected in Chamoli, 356 Pauri Garhwal, 341 U S Nagar, 318 Rudraprayag, 292 Almora, 243 Champawat, 199 Uttarkashi, 169 Tehri Garhwal, 85 Pithoragarh and 83 in Bageshwar.