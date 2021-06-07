More than 8 Lakh People Provided Relief During COVID-19 Through Telecommunication At AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): More than 8 Lakh people have been provided relief During COVID-19 through Telecommunication from Social Outreach Cell AIIMS Rishikesh.

It was an unprecedented Public health crises during COVID-19 pandemic, there was atmosphere of panic the people were afraid of the rumours. Which were not even evidence base, and not even right, that was the time when WhatsApp university presiding over actually medical knowledge. The mortality of COVID-19 was the same it was not very much high, but infectivity and transmission rate was very high in respect of mortality.



Proffesor Ravikant Director AIIMS Said that Covid-19 affected drastically all segments of community and human life during this pandemic. It was pandemic crisis and lots panic among community members was reported due to increase number of covid positive cases and overburdened of cases in hospitals. He said that in such a situation, the Social Outreach Cell of AIIMS has played an important role in reducing the tension and panic among the members of the community and to solve their problems.

Dr. Santosh Kumar, Associate professor Community and Family Medicine and Nodal Officer of Social Outreach Cell AIIMS said that Unidirectional flow of information was one of the biggest reason of public health stress. People were facing troublesome journey of their life with lots of confusion in perceiving the new modality of solution for COVID-19. He said that in the meantime, there was an urgent need to listen to the audience, community from their perspective. Pandemic demands two ways effective communications to assess the public health relevance with most needed intervention.

Dr. Sntosh kumar told that Under the guidance and direction of Padmashri Prof. Ravi Kant, Director, AIIMS Rishikesh, Social Outreach Cell initiated the online platform programme were everyone can listen the voice of Doctor. To established the community dialogs, we have created this platform. Where more than 8 Lakh people have been interacted during this period and the majority of the chunk were COIVD-19 positive who have directly taken consultation and some of them express their concerns, problems and issues and found appropriate solutions.