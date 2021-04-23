COVID-19: People Aged 18-45 Years To Be Inoculated For Free In U'khand



Dehradun: People in the 18-45 age group will be inoculated against COVID-19 for free in Uttarakhand.



Making the announcement here on Friday, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said the exercise will begin in the first week of May.

A population of around 50 lakh will be covered under the drive, which will cost an estimated Rs 400 crore to the state exchequer, Rawat told reporters.

The state government will bear the entire costs, he said.

Rawat also said 345 new doctors, who were recently recruited through the state public service commission in Uttarakhand, will be deployed up to the Community Health Centre and Primary Health Centre level, besides being put on COVID duty.

"Eliminating COVID is our priority," the chief minister said.

On the steps being taken to deal with the surge in COVID cases in the state, he said all government and private hospitals such as the AIIMS, Rishikesh and the Mahant Indiresh hospital here have been asked to reserve 75 per cent beds for COVID patients. —PTI