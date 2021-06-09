Use of cotton cloth mask without washing can lead to mucor mycosis

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Use of cotton cloth mask without washing is very harmful to health. This negligence can lead to mucor mycosis. AIIMS has advised that it is very important to clean cotton cloth masks daily.

Due to change in the weather, the humidity in the atmosphere is very less these days. Due to the low humidity in the air, when we breathe through the nose, moisture builds up inside the mask. Continuous wearing of the mask allows germs to grow due to moisture and creates a favorable environment for fungus. Then through the nose and mouth, this fungus gradually infects other parts of the body.

About this Professor Ravikant, Director AIIMS Rishikesh said that cotton masks should always be worn washed and clean. He said that it is not necessary that someone who has not been Covid positive, they cannot have mucor mycosis. People who do not wash and clean non-disposable masks daily can also get this disease. So it is very necessary to wash and clean the cotton mask daily. Professor Ravikant said that both the diseases of covid and Mucor mycosis will be prevented only when the correct use of masks and complete adherence to the covid guide line is done by each person. He said that people who have weak immunity need to take extra precautions.

PK Panda,( Nodal Officer covid )said that due to the lockdown, most of the non-covid patients remain careless about their health tests. Due to lack of health check-up, they are not able to detect immunity and sugar level in blood. In such a situation, when sugar increases, they are more likely to have mucor mycosis. Dr. Panda said that a total of 185 beds have been reserved in AIIMS for Mucor patients. These include 65 beds with ICU facilities.

Inset News .....

Fungus of Mucor mycosis often begins to multiply within 3 weeks after the onset of COVID symptoms. This fungus is most fatal for people with weak immunity and sugar patients. Dr. Amit Tyagi, ENT Surgeon AIIMS says that by the last week of May and the first week of June, the graph of Mucor patients had increased rapidly. But now it has started down. In the month of May, 7-12 Mucor patients were coming to AIIMS daily. But this number has now 4-7 daily. He said that so far a total of 208 patients of Mucor have come to AIIMS