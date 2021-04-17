Transforming corona virus taking infectious form at a speed of 70% this time

Rishikesh (The Hawk): The transforming corona virus is taking an infectious form at a speed of 70 percent this time. The situation is that the number of covid patients admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh has reached 199 during just 16 days. It has increased 12 times since 1st April. Expert doctors at AIIMS issued an advisory in this regard, advising each person to use mandatory masks and maintain a distance of two yards.

Professor Ravikant Director AIIMS stated that the new virus of covid is so deadly that it is able to infect people at a speed of about 5 times more than the first wave virus. The initial symptoms of the new strain are not visible because the infected person is not getting enough treatment time. The new Strain of Covid is changing form again and again. He said that it is very important for each person to maintain a distance of two yards between each other by essentially using masks to prevent infection of covid. In this case, a little bit of negligence can weigh on each other's lives. To prevent this epidemic, we have to observe 100% of the covid guide lines without any negligence.

Professor Vartika Saxena HOD of CFM Department told that this wave is more deadly for people who have got covid in the last year. But there is no need to be afraid of it, but to take measures to avoid it. she said that a person infected with the new virus is suffering from fever, dry cough, headache, muscle pain, shortness of breath, chest pain, feeling of chest pressure, difficulty in waking, feeling of weakness. She told that people above 45 years should get covid vaccine. This vaccine is helpful in reducing the malignancy of covid infection. she advised that people who have got the covid vaccine, they must also use social mask to maintain social distance among themselves. Pro. Vartika said that according to recent research done at the Imperial College, London, the new strain of Covid is 40 to 70 percent more contagious than the last time.

What to do-

Do not get out of the home without a mask

Stay home and be safe

Leave home only if necessary

Keep a distance of two yards

Avoid crowded places

Ignore rumors and don't panic

Always keep your hands, nose and mouth clean

Use soap or sanitizer to wash hands

Follow the guidelines issued by Ministry of Ayush

Increasing graph of covid patients admitted in AIIMS

1 April - 16

5 April - 35

10 April- 57

15 April- 136

17 April - 199