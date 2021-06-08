Daily Corona Positive Cases Again Go Up To 546 In U'khand, 66 More Deaths Added





Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On June 8, 2021

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload zoomed up to 3,34,965 on Tuesday at 6.00 PM as 546 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,10,291 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state appreciably came down to 11,885. The state's toll shot up to 6,797 as 13(?) more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours (Compared to yesterday's data, 66 fatalities were added today), whereas the number of those migrated out of State remained static at 5,992. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 2,717. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 92.63%, but it was below the pan-India average of 93.94%, 98% in UP, its parent State and 99.08% in not-too-distant Gurugram. Again, the positivity rate in Uttarakhand was recorded at 6.69% vis-a-vis pan-India's 4.62% and UP's 0.2%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 136 fresh cases, whereas Pithoragarh, Haridwar and Nainital followed with 88, 69 and 56 respectively. That apart, 43 cases were detected in Almora, 41 U S Nagar, 33 Tehri Garhwal, 23 Chamoli, 16 Rudraprayag, 13 each in Bageshwar and Champawat, 8 Uttarkashi and 7 in Pauri Garhwal.





