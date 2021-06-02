Corona Cases Again Breach 3-Digit Mark In U'khand, Toll Continues To Show Downward Trend





Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On June 2, 2021

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload zoomed up to 3,31,478 on Wednesday at 6.00 PM as 1,003 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 2,93,768 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state appreciably came down to 25,366. The state's toll shot up to 6,535 as 30(?) more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours (Compared to yesterday's data, 38 deaths were added today), whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 5,809. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 2,778. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 88.62%, but it was much below the pan-India average of 92.09%, 96.10% in UP, its parent State and 98.14% in not-too-distant Gurugram. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 216 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Pithoragarh and Nainital followed with 171, 126 and 119 respectively. That apart, 79 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 58 Chamoli, 57 Pauri Garhwal, 54 Almora, 48 Rudraprayag, 44 U S Nagar, 18 Uttarkashi, 9 Bageshwar and 4 in Champawat.