CM Kejriwal Promises 4 Guarantees On Providing Electricity In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: While addressing a press conference in Dehradun, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal on July 11 proposed four guarantees on providing electricity in the state of Uttarakhand if AAP is voted to power. "In terms of electricity, I guarantee four things. After our govt is made, we will provide 300 units free electricity. Farmers will receive free electricity. Old bills will be waived off. It will take some time to provide 24-hour electricity, but we will do it," said Delhi CM. —ANI