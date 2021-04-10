Free seminar for Civil Services aspirants concludes





























Dehradun (The Hawk): A four day long free seminar on 'How to Crack UPSC CSE in the First Attempt' concluded at SSM Sharda Educations today.

The seminar focussed on providing an insight into the subject and preparation strategies and shared inputs on cracking the interview with confidence, among other topics. The participants were encouraged to actively take part and bring forward their queries during the seminar.

The objective of the four-day-long seminar was to create a clear understanding among aspiring students about civil service examinations.

The Managing Director, SSM Sharda Educations, Abhishek Aggarwal, shared his rich experience with the students and shed light on important tips about how one should approach the exam and the crucial factors needed to prepare for UPSC CSE.

One of the participants, Abhinav, said, "The seminar turned out to be very informative for us as the same aimed at addressing all the queries and doubts of the participants. We were also provided with inputs on syllabus & effective preparation strategy for the exam".

The free seminar concluded with an interactive session, wherein the students cleared their doubts by asking various questions. It covered several aspects that are required to prepare for the Civil Services Examination. Some of the most crucial topics, including the exam structure, cut-off marks, planning, strategy, tips and tricks, and proper newspaper reading were covered in this four-day long seminar.

The seminar was being organized by a team of senior teachers of SSM Sharda Educations, under the guidance of Abhishek Aggarwal. The seminar was held keeping in mind all the COVID-19 protocols.