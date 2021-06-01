CII Organizes Industry Interaction with U'khand TB Cell

























Dehradun (The Hawk): Industry has an important role to play in eradicating tuberculosis from the country by 2025 as per target set by Ministry of Health, Government India. There is a strong prevalence of the disease among industrial workforce and health department can support by providing treatment and awareness among workers, said Dr Tripti Bahuguna, Director General, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand while speaking at the virtual interaction on making TB Free Workplaces organized jointly by Confederation of Indian Industry & Uttarakhand State TB cell today.

Mr Vipul Dawar, Chairman, CII Uttarakhand State Council shared that pandemic has highlighted how crucial the agenda of "Wellness at Work" should be and therefore "Healthcare" is a primary agenda for CII as it impacts all businesses irrespective of its size; scale; lineage or location. He apprised that CII in partnership with Central TB Division, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare launched a pan-India initiative – TB Free Workplaces – Catalyzing Industry Action, to engage the business leadership and provide a forum for convergence, for the business response to TB - realizing the national mandate as announced by the Hon'ble Prime Minister to end TB by 2025. Mr Dawar informed that CII Uttarakhand has launched TB Free workplace campaign in the State and many industry members have signed the pledge in this regard.

Dr Saroj Naithani, Director, National Health Mission, Uttarakhand informed that under the national strategic plan focus is on the disease detection, treatment, prevention and building & strengthening supportive systems for eradicating TB.

Dr Mayank, Badola, State TB Officer, Uttarakhand shared that India is among the high TB Burden countries and industrial workforce is more vulnerable. He apprised industry about employer led model in TB focusing on improving awareness, increasing access to TB services and urged industry members to sign TB pledge and also consider support as part of their CSR. He suggested that industry to train and sensitize executives and workers and also display Tb specific IEC material in their workplaces. He expressed that industries can prepare the list of workers having cough since long, the department can then test all such cases and start treatment if required. He requested industries to report TB cases to the department so that the infection does not spread further. He also informed that the TB treatment is free from the Government and also the workers are covered under ESIC for the disease and there is a provision of providing 2 months leave to workers and wages are paid by ESIC.

The session in virtual mode was well attended by over 50 delegates from Industry.

