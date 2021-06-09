CII Northern Regional Environment, Health & Safety Competition held in Virtual Mode

























Shri Harak Singh Rawat Compliments CII for Organizing EHS Awards. Gives away Trophies symbolically

Tata Motors Ltd, Pantnagar, Uttarakhand lifts the Winner's Trophy at the 8th edition of CII Northern Region Inter Industry Competition on Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Management - 2021



CII Northern Region unveils winners of Regional Inter Industry Competition on Environment, Health and Safety Management 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): 8th edition of CII-Northern Region Inter Industry Competition on Environment, Health and Safety Management (EHS) was organized from 27 - 29 May 2021 over virtual platform to acknowledge the vision and exemplary commitment of the companies towards environmental responsibility, concern for occupational health and safety of employees and society as a whole.

Sh Harak Singh Rawat, Hon'ble Minister of Forests & Environment, Government of Uttarakhand shared that Environmental issues are attracting concerns from all stakeholders across the globe. COVID-19 pandemic has brought the attention of global leaders to work towards addressing Environmental Issues and Global Warming. He mentioned that the world should aim at restricting the rise in global temperature to 1.5 degree Celsius and for this global emissions must fall at least 50 per cent by 2030. He added that the Government of Uttarakhand is proactively promoting and working towards reducing carbon footprints and requested industries support by adopting best practices to accomplish these targets for our future generations.

He further shared that Uttarakhand is set to become the first state in the country to assign a monetary value to four of its critical natural resources – Air, Water, Forest and Soil. He elaborated that the quality and quantity of these natural resources would determine the Gross Environment Product (GEP), which will be used in evaluating State's Gross Domestic Products (GDP). This is important since Uttarakhand is a landlocked State and where 75% of its area is covered by Natural Resources which cannot be used for industrial and developmental purpose. Hon'ble Minister also shared that the quantity of bio medical waste in the State has increased to 7 tons out of which 5.5 tons is due to COVID pandemic. For managing the bio medical waste in the state, a new bio medical waste facility is being set up at Narendra Nagar and over a period of time more such facilities will be set up in different districts.

Mr Abhimanyu Munjal, Chairman, CII Northern Region while delivering his address at the Valedictory Session today shared that due to the ongoing pandemic the responsibility on the EHS professionals in industries has increased manifolds. He highlighted that the pandemic has caused significant personal and business disruptions to virtually every aspect of life. Businesses are being challenged by the financial markets, supply chain threats, cybersecurity threats, plus questions regarding future growth, sustainability, and expansion. The immediate focus for the business community is on the safety and welfare of employees, as well as economic survival. Notwithstanding these concerns, companies, and in particular their environmental, health, and safety staffs, need to be prepared to address employees' concerns regarding issues related to the company's COVID-19 response and management.

Mr Vipul Dawar, Chairman, CII Uttarakhand in his welcome address expressed that the competition is an annual feature organized jointly with CII - ITC Center of Sustainable Development to recognize exemplary performance of industries in the area of Environment, Health and Safety. He further shared that the best practices shared during the competitions are a good source of learning & exchange of knowledge for improving EHS culture in organizations. He mentioned that such competitions also bring out all the innovative work that organizations are doing in this vital area of operations and the best performers will be recognized by CII.

The three member jury for the competition included Mr Shikhar Jain, Principal Councillor, CII ITC Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Development, Gurugram, Dr Y K Saxena, Advisor - EHS, CSR & Sustainability Services, TÜV Rheinland Group, & Mr Ashish Singh, Pan India Head - Facility Management & EHS, Factory Manager – Daman, Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt Ltd.

Mr Vipul Dawar announced the results, Tata Motors Ltd, Pantnagar, Uttarakhand won the trophy for the first position, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Haridwar, Uttarakhand emerged as the 1st Runner-up followed by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Solan, Himachal Pradesh as the 2nd Runner-up.



EHS Consistency Award was bagged by Saint Gobain India Pvt Ltd, Bhiwadi, Rajasthan; ITC Limited – PCPB Division, Haridwar, Uttarakhand Won Best Environment Practices and Best Health & Safety Practices was bagged by ITC Limited, Foods Division, Kapurthala, Punjab; Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd, Gurugram, Haryana Won Best innovative Practices in EHS; and best debutant award was given to Mahle Anand Thermal Systems Pvt Ltd, Greater Noida, UP



Special recognition prizes were bagged by ST Telemedia GDC India Pvt Ltd, New Delhi; Mindarika Pvt Ltd, Manesar, Haryana; Tupperware India Pvt Ltd, Dehradun, Uttarakhand; Afcons Infrastructure Limited, Katra Dharam Bridge Project, J&K; Mahle Anand Filter Systems Pvt Ltd, Gurugram, Haryana; Reckitt Benckiser India Pvt Ltd, Pantnagar, Uttarakhand





22 EHS teams from organizations with strong commitments towards Environment, Health & Safety Management participated. Later Mr Vipul Dawar, Chairman, CII Uttarakhand delivered the vote of thanks.



The programme was also attended by delegates from various companies to get inputs and better understanding of best practices on EHS.





