Centre Hands Over ITBP Land In Mussoorie To U'khand Govt For Ropeway Construction

New Delhi: The Union government on Wednesday approved the transfer of 1,500 sq metres of ITBP land in Mussoorie to the Uttarakhand government for construction of a mono-cable ropeway that is expected to de-congest road traffic between the popular hill station and state capital Dehradun.

The ''aerial passenger ropeway system'' is proposed to be 5,580 meters in length and would be created under public private partnership (PPP) mode between Purkul Gaon, Dehradun (lower terminal station) and Library, Mussoorie (upper terminal station).

Mussoorie, located at a height of 6,578 ft, is about 35-kms from Dehradun.

A government statement said the Union cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cleared the proposal.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 285 crore with a carrying capacity of 1,000 persons per hour per direction, the statement said.

"This will considerably reduce the traffic flow on road route from Dehradun to Mussoorie," it said. "Also, this will generate direct employment of 350 and indirect employment of more than 1,500 people," it added.

Once completed, it said, the ropeway will be "a huge attraction for tourists which in turn will provide a boost to the tourism industry in the state and create additional employment opportunities in tourism sector." The land in context is located in the administrative wing area of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officers'' training academy in Mussoorie. The academy, established here in 1978, trains entry-level class-I gazetted officers of the border guarding force and is spread over 243 acres, large part of which is green cover.

Besides imparting the basic training and mid-career refresher courses to ITBP officers, it also serves as a specialised school for paramilitary, police and defence personnel for training in disciplines like counter-insurgency operations, rock climbing, VIP protection, and identification and handling of improvised explosive devices (IEDs). The academy was recently awarded as the best national training centre (2016-17) for gazetted officers by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The ITBP primarily guards the Line of Actual Control with China apart from rendering a variety of roles in the internal security domain of the country. —PTI