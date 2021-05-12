Cabinet approves transfer of land of ITBP to U'khand for development of Aerial Passenger Ropeway System

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved transfer of 1500 square metres of land belonging to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at Mussoorie to the State Government of Uttarakhand for their infrastructure project, namely, 'Aerial Passenger Ropeway System' between Dehradun and Mussoorie.

The proposed Ropeway is a mono-cable ropeway of 5580 meters length under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode between Purkul Gaon, Dehradun (Lower Terminal Station) and Library, Mussoorie (Upper Terminal Station) being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs.285 crore with a carrying capacity of 1000 persons per hour per direction. This will considerably reduce the traffic flow on road route from Dehradun to Mussoorie.

In addition, this will generate direct employment of 350 and indirect employment of more than 1500 people. Once completed, the ropeway will be a huge attraction for tourists which in turn will provide a boost to the tourism industry in the State and create additional employment opportunities in tourism sector.