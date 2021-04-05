Top
In a first, BRO kept 40 km stretch of Malari-Rimkhim pass in Uttarakhand open throughout winters

 The Hawk |  5 April 2021 6:30 AM GMT

New Delhi: Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has informed that it kept the treacherous 40 kilometre stretch of Malari-Rimkhim pass in Uttarakhand open throughout the winters.

"Border Roads Organisation kept the treacherous 40 Kms stretch of Malari-Rimkhim pass in Uttarakhand open throughout the winters. This operation was never performed earlier and this achievement ensured connectivity to villages in far-flung areas," BRO said.

The Malari-Rimkhim pass has a large number of snow slide and avalanche-prone areas with 15 to 20 feet of snow. In spite of containing a large number of steep curves, blind turns and fractured mountains, it added. (ANI)

