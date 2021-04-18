Bengaluru Based Social Organization Appeals For Complete Ban On Cow Slaughter

Haridwar (The Hawk): Making its four-fold demands, Bengalauru based organization has used the platform of Kumbh mela to make an appeal to the PM Narendra Modi for complete ban of cow slaughter in the entire country especially twin cities of Haridwar and Rishikesh. The organization is getting support from the sadhus of Akharas and Shankaracharya Swaroopanand Saraswati of Jyotish and Dwarika peeth has also supported the organization.

Addressing media persons Swami Dayanand, President of Vishwa Prani Kalyan mandal and Akhil Bhartiya Govansh Pashu Hatya Mukta Mahasangha said, "We are appealing to the PM of India with the support of sadhus and saints gathered in Kumbh mela to enforce a central law for complete ban on slaughter of cow progeny, animal sacrifice in some of the temples, meat-export free India and make holy cities of Haridwar and Rishikesh meat and alcohol free."

He further added that with the unceasing efforts of the people of the state, anti-cattle slaughter law was enforced the state on February 25 this year. According to this law, cow, calf, male or female of any age cannot be killed or migrated out of state, sold or purchased imposing blanket ban on cow slaughter.

The ascetic expressed concern that as per government agency reports, 1.45 lakh cattle are slaughtered every day. He said his organization desired that PM must review the meat export policy in India. He said, it was pathetic that India stands on second position in the world in meat export and this was not a matter of pride. India is a country of non-violence and spirituality , Rishi and Krishi (saints and agriculture as main occupation) so there should be blanket ban on cow slaughter lest pandemics like Corona lead to mass destruction. He said in the interest of health of people and health of environment, government must enforce law on ban on cattle slaughter.

The saints must also come forward upkeep of stray cattle so that this slaughter can be checked, he added.