Be Alert If You Have Complaint Of Fever & Sore Throat, Counsel AIIMS Rishikesh Medics

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Be alert if you have complaint of fever and sore throat. In case of such symptoms, you need to get a covid test very quickly. As a viral fever taking it lightly can be fatal. People especially from the young age should be more vigilant against these symptoms. AIIMS Rishikesh has issued advisory in this matter and advised those 'Work from Home' policy.

apart from the lack of taste and smell, fever, sore throat and throat pain are also the main symptoms of covid. In the second wave of corona, young people are getting more infected this time. Professor Ravikant Director AIIMS said that it is very important everyone to follow the covid guidelines issued by the government Especially, 20-50 year olds will have to take special care this time. At the community level, the rate of infection will be reduced only when people stay in their homes and do not move out of the house without any solid reason. Professor Ravikant said that it is very important to get covid vaccine for all those people who are above 45 years. After vaccination every one the effect of the corona virus in the body will decrease and people will be safe. He said that very soon vaccinations will be started for those above 18 years of age.

Dr. Yogesh Bahurupi, Asst. Professor department of CFM and Incharge covid Screening OPD AIIMS said that cases of fever and sore throat are coming up prominently in those who are reaching in covid screening OPD. Apart from this, people are also complaining that they are not aware of taste and smell. He said that due to changing weather, some people are taking fever and cough in normal. But this is not correct. Dr. Bahurupi Said that in case of any such symptoms, a covid test should be done immediately.

He said that in April, 5287 people have given covid samples in Screening OPD. Most of these people are between 20-50 years. Apart from these patients with symptoms of shortness of breath, fever and cough are also reaching AIIMS in large numbers. Dr. Bahurupi said that most of the people in the age group of 20-50 are employed. Those who have to move out of the daily home for duty and others job work.

People in the age group of 20-50 years who are going out of the house for daily work and different types of jobs are getting more complaints of infection. AIIMS has suggested that people of this age adopt a 'work from home' policy to prevent corona infection. Dr. Yogesh Bahurupi said that this time of second wave of corona is very risky time. He said that people especially from 20 to 50 years of age should not leave the house without any concrete reason. To keep life safe, it is very important that people stay in their homes and stay safe.