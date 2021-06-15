Governor reviews COVID-19 situation in Kumaon













Nainital (The Hawk): Governor Smt Baby Rani Maurya reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Kumaon circle with senior officials on Tuesday at Rajbhawan Nainital. Governor has given directions to ensure cent percent vaccination in the region. Governor also asked to ensure effective preparation for third web of COVID-19 specially considering the children's health. She said that people should be motivated to follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly. Governor appreciated the efforts taken by police department to take strict action against the drugs mafia in the region. Governor asked about the development and welfare work in the adopted village Gahna. She directed that women self help groups should be strengthened through effective working plan. Governor said that home stay scheme should be promoted in the villages.