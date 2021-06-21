Baba Ramdev performs 'Yogasanas' ahead of International Yoga Day

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Ahead of International Yoga Day on 21 June, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev performed 'Yogasanas' at Har Ki Pauri at Uttarakhand's Haridwar on June 20 to guide his viewers and yoga practitioners. Along with Baba Ramdev, people participated in the event and practised yoga. This year, the International Yoga Day is being observed on a large scale through the electronic and digital platforms by the Ministry of AYUSH under the theme 'Yoga at home, Yoga with family'. On June 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed people to mark the sixth International Yoga Day at home with their family while following all norms of physical and social distancing to contain COVID-19 spread.





—ANI

