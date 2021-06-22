Assam signs MoU with Survey of India for rural property survey

Guwahati: The Assam government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Survey of India for implementing the Svamitva scheme in the state, which aims to provide an integrated property validation solution for rural areas.





The MoU was signed between Assam, Director of Land Records and Surveys, Shantanu P Gotmare and Director Assam and Nagaland, Survey of India on Monday.





The Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj, and Assam Government's Department of Revenue and Disaster Management will implement the scheme with the support of the Panchayat and Rural Development.





Survey of India, as the technology partner, will take steps for survey of inhabited rural land by drone as well as establishment of ground based control stations to enable a detailed spatial database of properties in rural areas.





It is expected to reduce property related disputes in rural areas and legal cases.





The Svamitva scheme was launched on a pilot basis on April 24, 2020, on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, and was rolled out across India on April 24 this year.





The scheme would provide the 'record of rights' to village household owners possessing houses in inhabited rural areas in villages which, in turn, would enable them to use their property as a financial asset for taking loans and other financial benefits from banks.

—PTI

