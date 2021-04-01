Ashwini Choubey Inaugurates Newly Built State-Of-The-Art Hemodialysis Unit At AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Union Minister of State Health "Ashwini Kumar Choubey" inaugurated AIIMS 'newly built state-of-the-art Hemodialysis Unit and Advanced Urology Center on Thursday. On this occasion he said that AIIMS Rishikesh is located on the banks of the Ganges and is beneficial for the general patients in terms of environment and health. He said that AIIMS Rishikesh is doing better work.

The Union Minister said that the second wave of Covid epidemic is moving fast. All we have to take special precautions to avoid this. Shri Choubey inaugurated the Advanced Urology Center in Urology Department AIIMS and Hemodialysis Cell in Nephrology Department. During this, he said that the latest technology machines at the Advanced Urology Center will prove to be convenient and beneficial in the treatment of common patients. He described the Hemodialysis Unit set up at AIIMS as a special benefit for kidney patients. Professor Ravikant Director AIIMS said that with the establishment of Hemodialysis and Advanced Urology Center, the poorest of the poor patients will also get better technology based and appropriate treatment. Professor Ravikant said that the maximum one and a half cm size stones in the Advanced Urology Center can be broken without surgery. Dr. Ankur Mittal, Head of Department of Urology, said that in addition to the facility of Euro Dynamics testing for the investigation of urinary tract diseases, advanced video and ambulatory urodynamics facilities have also been provided at the Advanced Urology Center. Dr. Gaurav Shekhar Department of Nephrology informed that the unit of Dialysis Center has been developed on PPP model. In which all the state-of-the-art equipment has been installed. Prof. Manoj Gupta Dean Academic, Prof. BK Bastia MS, Prof. Bina Ravi Senior Surgeon, pro. AK Mandal, Dr. Vikas Panwar, Prof. Vartika Saxena, Prof. Brijendra Singh, Dr. Balaramji Omar, Dr. Anubha Aggarwal, etc. were present.