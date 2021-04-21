All Records Broken As U'khand Logs 4,807 New Covid Cases, 34 Deaths









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 5:00 PM On April 21, 2021



Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,34,012 on Wednesday as 4,807 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 1,04,527 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 24,893. The state's toll rose to 1,953 as 34 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State remained static at 2,639. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 894. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State maintained a steep downward trend and settled at poor 78 percent. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 1,876 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Haridwar and U S Nagar followed with 818, 786 and 602 respectively. That apart, 217 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 185 Tehri Garhwal, 99 Almora, 75 Uttarkashi, 61 Chamoli, 52 Rudraprayag, 18 Pithoragarh, 10 Champawat and 8 Bageshwar.