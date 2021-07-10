AIIMS Rishikesh Medics Advise Mucor Mycosis Patients To Be Vigilant About Their Sugar Level

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Mucor Mycosis Patients who have been discharged from the hospital may be hospitalized again if they do not keep their blood sugar under control. AIIMS Rishikesh has advised such patients to be vigilant about their sugar level.

It is very important for Mucor patients to keep blood sugar under control even after being discharged from the hospital. It is noteworthy that during the second wave of covid, there was a sudden increase in the cases of mucor mycosis in the month of May. Since then 348 patients of Mucor Mycosis have come to AIIMS Rishikesh. Presently a total of 170 Mucor patients are undergoing treatment here. Out of these, 108 Mucor patients are admitted in AIIMS Hospital and 62 patients are admitted in Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat covid Care Center located at IDPL.

Professor Ravikant, Director, AIIMS Rishikesh said that people with sugar problems are at higher risk of mucor mycosis. Especially people who have been infected with corona should be very serious about their sugar level. Not only mucor mycosis but many other serious diseases also occur due to increase in blood sugar. He said that it is not necessary that people who have been discharged after getting treatment for Mucor, can not get infected again from Mucor mycosis. Professor Ravikant said that if the sugar level in the blood increases, then Mucor fungus can again infect the same organs or other organs of the body. In such a situation, it may be necessary to re-admit the patient to the hospital. Therefore, it is very important for such patients to keep their blood sugar under control.

Dr. Amit Tyagi ENT Surgeon and Head of Mucor Treatment Team AIIMS explained that a patient of Mucor Mycosis has to be hospitalized for a minimum period of 3-6 weeks for treatment by infortetion injection. He said that so far 126 Endoscopic surgeries, 92 Maxillectomy surgeries and 64 Orbital exenterations have been done in AIIMS. Dr. Tyagi said that during the second wave of covid, all of us have got many types of experiences. These experiences have taught us that it is very important to control the level of sugar in the body to avoid a deadly disease like Mucor mycosis. Otherwise it is very difficult to be protected from this dangerous disease.