AIIMS Rishikesh Makes Compulsory To Wear N-95 Or Double Mask During Visit

Rishikesh (The Hawk): It is now compulsory to wear N-95 or double mask when comes to AIIMS Rishikesh for vaccination and any other visit. Due to covid infection, AIIMS administration has issued a special guide line in this regard.

The covid vaccination center at AIIMS Rishikesh will have vaccinations for people over 18 years of age from 1 May. But before coming to the center, it is mandatory for every person to follow certain guide lines. Professor Ravikant Director AIIMS said that AIIMS is taking special seriousness to prevent covid infection. Due to the high malignancy, the new strain of the corona virus is able to enter the body from the normal mask. Therefore, it is now compulsory for every person to wear an N-95 or double mask at community places. Every person entering the AIIMS campus for vaccination will also have to follow it. He said that every staff of AIIMS has also been asked to follow this guide line.

Prof Vartika Saxena HOD, CFM Department said that all preparations for the third phase of the vaccination campaign commencing from 1 May have been completed. There is a sufficient quantity of both 'Covax' and 'Covishield' vaccine available at the center. From 1st May Vaccination will be from 9 am to 4 pm daily. she said that every person coming to the center to get vaccinated must wear double mask or N-95 mask. Dr. Vartika said that so far more than 14 thousand people have been given covid vaccines. These include more than 6 thousand people above 45 years of age. 300-500 people are being vaccinated daily at the center. Dr.Vartika said that till now more than 3500 health care workers have been given second dose of vaccine.

It is compulsory for people over 18 years of age to register online for applying covid vaccine. Pro. Vartika said that for this, one has to get registered through "cowin App" or "Arogya Setu" app. Apart from this, registration facility is also available on the www.cowin.gov.in/home portal. This facility of online registration will start from 28th of April.

If any person or staff is not wearing a proper mask in AIIMS campus, they will have to pay a fine of Rs 500. For this, AIIMS administration has constituted covid-19 Vigilance team. This team will ensure that this guide line is followed at all places of the institute. Dr. Santosh kumar, Nodal Officer Community Task Force covid-19 AIIMS stated that this rule will be applicable to everyone entering AIIMS campus including all AIIMS staff, patients and their attendants. He said that to prevent infection, it is very important that everyone should wear the mask correctly and follow the covid guide line seriously to prevent corona infection.