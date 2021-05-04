AIIMS Rishikesh Issues Advisory For Patients Recovering From Covid Infection

Rishikesh (The Hawk): It is very important for patients recovering from covid infection to follow certain rules even after being discharged. These include taking lukewarm water and exercising daily. AIIMS Rishikesh has issued advisory for this.

people who are healthy with covid-19 continue to suffer from a variety of symptoms even after treatment. Such symptoms may be the feeling of tiredness, body ache, cough and difficulty in breathing. Professor Ravikant Director AIIMS said that overall care of patients recovering from covid-19 after discharge is very important. The corona virus affects body and mental health. Professor Ravikant said that patients who have been severely infected or have been suffering from some other disease in the past may take longer to recover fully. In such a situation, they should seriously follow the guidelines of covid and stay safe from this epidemic even at home.

Professor Vartika Saxena, HOD CFF Department stated that such people need to pay attention to physical health as well as their mental health. Physical debility leads to stress and both fear and depression affect our health. she said that even after getting healthy, one should keep on drinking lukewarm water. Dr. Vartika advised that patients returning home after recovering from covid should continue to consume sufficient amount of water.

She stated and advised thease following step:

1- Keep following the precautions related to rescue from covid-19. Don't forget to wear a mask, maintain a physical distance, cleanliness of hands and mouth.

2- Take immunity enhancing medicine and fruits. Like Lemon, orange, kiwi and papaya. Keep taking medicines like vitamin C, vitamin B, and zinc etc. by medical advised.

3- Make a habit of exercising for a minimum of 30-45 minutes daily. they can also do yoga and pranayama. Deep breathing during pranayama is very beneficial.

4- Stay in touch with doctor and get your health tested while at home. Medical advice can also be obtained from the telemedicine numbers issued by AIIMS.

5- Take a balanced, digestible and freshly food.

6- Get enough sleep for about 2 hours in the day and minimum 7-8 hours at night. Lie in prone pose.

7- If there is a complaint of cough and sore throat, gargle with warm water with salt and take steam.

8- Talk to your friends and relatives on feeling mentally unwell. You can call others like you and give them advice. By doing this you will feel relaxed.

9- You will get pleasure from listening to music.

10- In case of any increase in temperature, difficulty in breathing, dizziness, chest pain or physical weakness, consult a doctor immediately. Do not exercise in these conditions.

11- Diabetes patients should control of sugar in the body. For this, get blood sugar checked regularly.

Telemedicine number AIIMS-

1- General Medicine- 7217014335

2- Pulmonary Medicine- 7302893024

3- Integrated Breast Care Center - 8791335452

4- Burn and Plastic Surgery - 8791237706

5- Radiotherapy - 7417970228

6- Medical Oncology - 8865989205

7- Clinical Hematology - 8865989235

8- Urology - 8126542780

9- Psychiatry - 9084976174

10- Gynecology- 7060005851

11- Dentistry- 9619181125