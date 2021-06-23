AIIMS Rishikesh Gears Up To Treat Children In View Of Possible Third Wave

Rishikesh (The Hawk): AIIMS Rishikesh has started preparations for the treatment of children in view of the possible threat of third wave of corona. For this special training is being given to the nursing staff. Along with this, work is also underway on a plan to build an additional covid ward of 100-beds for covid infected children.





Professor Ravikant, Director AIIMS said that under the plan, the number of beds required for the treatment of children, medical equipment and main power is being focused here. He said that in case of spread of infection among children, 100 beds would be kept in separate reserve for their treatment. These include 50 oxygen beds and 50 ICU beds. Necessary equipments like ventilator, monitor etc. have been arranged for these beds. Along with this, a team of Experts Doctors has been constituted for proper treatment of children.





Professor UB Mishra, Dean, Hospital Administration, AIIMS informed that a team of 55 trained residents and 50 nursing staff is available for the treatment of children in AIIMS. In addition, there are 15 NICU's trained nursing officers to treat newborns with critical conditions less than 1 month of age. He informed that there are 30 beds in Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and 25 beds in Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of AIIMS. While an additional ward of 100 beds has been also kept in the plan. In this way, in case of children getting infected during the possible third wave of covid, it will be possible to treat 150 children at a time in AIIMS. Professor Mishra said that in view of the situation, if required, other arrangements would also be completed on priority.



