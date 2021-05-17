AIIMS Rishikesh Forms Panel Of 15 Doctors To Deal With 'Black Fungus' (Mucormycosis)

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Professor Ravikant Director AIIMS explained that Covid positive, diabetic patients and patients who are taking steroids are most at risk from infection with this new virus. Because a large number of Covid patients are admitted for treatment in AIIMS, it is being taken seriously to deal with the new disease of fungal infection. He said that the right treatment is needed at the right time, not to panic at this time. Professor Ravikant stated that AIIMS is fully prepared to treat Mucormycosis.

Proffesor Manoj Gupta, dean academic said that for this, a team of 15 member doctors has been formed under the leadership of ENT surgeon Dr. Amit Tyagi. The team will monitor the disease, issue the guidelines related to it from time to time, take precautions and treat the patients of MUCOR admitted to AIIMS.

Dr PK Panda, COVID nodal officer has told that AIIMS Rishikesh has received 15 MUCOR cases till Sunday, mostly in last 3-4days. 10 had undergone surgery and four will be soon. Apart from surgery, antifungal treatments in form of amphotericin-B are going on and these are life saving. One of them died due to COVID severely affecting lungs. Among 15 cases, 12 are active COVID now, rest recovered from COVID. All these cases are having MUCOR affecting head and face region. All are having immunosupressants i.e. steroid in their medicine list for COVID before attacked by MUCOR. This use of immunosupressants is the main reason of having this so called 'Black fungus'. Actually this is wrongly named as black fungus. Hence, it is advised to all public and health care givers to use steroid only and only when required as per national and international COVID guidelines i.e. Once COVID patients are having fall in oxygen saturation <94% OR breathlessness of respiratory rate >24 OR rarely chest imaging suggesting of ground glass opacitities >25% atleaast, then only Dexamethasone 6mg oral/IV once daily or equivalent doses of other steroids are to be given for 5-10days. This situation of steroid therapy comes usually after 5days of COVID symptoms of fever, cough, or other flu-like illnesses. Dr Panda requested to all use this life saving and life taking medicines in right dose and right duration and right time. Simultaneously, he warned to all public not use steroid during first 5days of illness and if any doubt, one can take help of AIIMS Rishikesh telemedicine number for consultations. Another major concern he emphasised on right use of oxygen. He told along with oxygen cylinder humidifier to be used where only distilled water to be used never tap/drinking water. This MUCOR fungus is universal that means it is freely available here and there and enters body though respiratory tract through air. If we take healthy air and our body is not immunosupressed, then this fungus will never cause any disease to our body.

AIIMS Rishikesh issued following guidelines to prevent this deadly infection:

• Use masks if you are visiting dusty construction sites

• Wear shoes, long trousers, long sleeve shirts and gloves while handling soil (gardening), moss or manure

• Maintain personal hygiene, including thorough scrub bath

• The disease can be managed by controlling diabetes, discontinuing immunomodulating/immunosuppresant drugs, right use of steroids and extensive surgical debridement- to remove all necrotic materials.

DOs:

• Control hyperglycemia

• Monitor blood glucose level post-COVID-19 discharge and also in diabetics

• Use steroid optimally – correct timing, correct dose, and duration

• Use clean, sterile water for humidifiers during oxygen therapy

• Use antibiotics/antifungals only when indicated

DONTs:

• Do not miss warning signs and symptoms

• Do not lose crucial time to initiate treatment for mucormycosis based on clinical features.

• Do not consider all the cases with blocked nose as cases of bacterial sinusitis, particularly in the high risk individuals and get it thoroughly investigated.

• Do not hesitate to seek aggressive investigations, as appropriate, for detecting fungal etiology.

SOP for strict adherence of humidifiers:

• Always use distilled or sterile water

• Never use un-boiled tap water nor mineral water

• Fill up to about 10 mm below the maximum fill line

• Do not let the water level pass below the maximum fill line

• Water level should be checked twice daily and topped up when required

• Water in the humidifier should be changed daily

• Humidifier should be washed in mild soapy water, rinsed with clean water and dried in air before reuse

• Once a week (for the same patient) and in between patients, all the components of the humidifier should be soaked in mild antiseptic solution for 30 minutes, rinsed with clean water and dried in air.