holistic protocols to be used for immune boosting for control & treatment of covid-19 At AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): To evaluate immuno, metabolic, clinical and psychosocial outcomes of customized holistic scheduled protocols a pilot RCT is designed and conducted on mild and moderate symptoms subjects of COVID-19 at AIIMS Rishikesh. If this evidenced based study results gets significant outcomes these holistic protocols may be used for immune boosting in prevention and control of infectious diseases and may be beneficial in the control and treatment of covid-19.

This is one Year research project initiated in March 2021 with sample size of 100. In this trial 3 different protocols are being used on study subjects. One of them is 'nutritional protocol', second is 'hygiene' and third as 'mindbody relaxation' protocol.



Professor Ravikant, Director AIIMS said that Ayurveda is about 6 thousand years old Indian ancestor medicinal system. It needs to be improved and revived at the medical level, so that more and more people can get the benefit of Ayurveda.



Dr Anissa Atif Mirza, HOD Department of Biochemistry and Principal Investigator of this Research trial said that this research is being done on covid -19 patients, who are infected with moderate and common symptoms. So far 30 patients have been participated through this holistic protocol trial. The purpose of this research, 'Pilot Randomized Control Trial', is to collect evidence based data and confirm possible outcomes of this holistic protocol in comparison to subjects with standard hospital care protocol. Dr. Anissa said that the research protocols have been named as 'Holistic Traditional Complementary Alternative Medicine' (HTCAM).

Immune and metabolic markers will also be done by taking blood sample of each patient in the research project. Clinical outcome results are to be seen by this process. Dr. Anissa said that the research done so far has received positive feedback of good clinical, metabolic and psychosocial outcomes in covid patients without any side effects. Dr. Vartika Saxena Head of Ayush and CFM Department, Dr. PK Panda Nodal Officer covid, Dr. Vasantha Kalyani Principal Nursing College, Dr Namrata, Dr Ravi Gupta, Dr Ajeet Bhaduria and other members are involved as research team.

Box News-

Under Holistic Customized Scheduled, covid patients are being treated on the basis of following 3 protocols-

1- Nutritional Protocol

In this protocol, in addition to a balanced diet, 7-8 glasses of hot water per day and herbal spices tea is being given to covid patients. This herbal tea is prepared with a mixture of spices like cumin, ajwain, black pepper, black seeds,clove, fennel, turmeric, ginger, liquorice, lemon and jaggery.



2- Hygiene Protocol

Gargling with hot water containing turmeric and salt, giving moist steam, maintaining hand and body hygiene.

3- Mindbody relaxation protocol





Common exercise of tele yoga, pranayama, meditation is being done through TV, monitor or YouTube link video. Patients are also asked to pray twice a day with good sleep and positive relaxation with care. Dr. Anissa says that prayers with direct connection to divine power with true trust and complete hope and asking to get blessed for healing from ailments imparts energy and positivity of mind, body and soul which also increases the immunity capacity of an individual along with nutrients, sleep, hygiene and exercise.