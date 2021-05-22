9 People Rescued From Overflowing River In Uttarakhand's Champawat

Champawat (Uttarakhand): Nine members of the family of labourers got stuck for 10 hours after rise in water level of Sarda River in Tanakpur of Champawat district. Family members including children and women were rescued by the local administration, SDRF and Police. The water level of the river has risen due to incessant rainfall. "After we had got the information, we started the rescue operation since yesterday evening. The red alert was also allotted by district officers. Several people had been struck in Sarda River in Tanakpur." Informed Himanshu Kafaltiya (SDM). —ANI