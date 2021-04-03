4 Deaths, 439 New Cases, Covid Spreads Across All Corners Of U'khand









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On April 3, 2021



Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,01,714 on Saturday as 439 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 95,825 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 2,638. The state's toll rose to 1,725 as four more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State shot up to 1,526. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 176. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State nosedived to 94.21 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 228 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Nainital and U S Nagar followed with 85, 45 and 23 respectively. That apart, 17 cases were detected in Uttarkashi, 16 Bageshwar, 11 Pauri Garhwal, 6 Tehri Garhwal, 3 Rudraprayag, 2 each in Chamoli and Pithoragarh, 1 Almora and 0 (Nil) in Champawat.

