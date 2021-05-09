180 Deaths Send Shockwaves Down The Spines Of U'khand People; Active Cases Rise To 74,114









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:30 PM On May 9, 2021

Covid Situation Nothing Short Of Heartbreaking

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 2,44,273 on Sunday as 5,890 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 1,61,634 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state has shot up to 74,114. The state's toll climbed to 3,728 as 180 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 4,797. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 2,731. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State futher nosedived to 66.17% against the pan-India average of 82.33%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 2,419 fresh cases, whereas U S Nagar, Haridwar and Tehri Garhwal followed with 919, 733 and 415 respectively. That apart, 272 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 232 Nainital, 229 Chamoli, 225 Uttarkashi, 215 Pithoragarh, 80 Almora, 73 each in Champawat and Rudraprayag and 5 in Bageshwar.



