1,500 Additional Oxygen Supported/ICU Beds To Be Created In U'khand With DRDO Help

Dehradun: A total of 1,500 oxygen supported and ICU beds will be set up in Kumaon and Garhwal regions of Uttarakhand with the help of the Defence Research and Development Organisation amid COVID-19 outbreak, Secretary Health Pankaj Kumar Pandey said on Thursday. Two temporary hospitals, one each at Haldwani and IDPL, Rishikesh, consisting of 500 beds each, will be built with the help of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), he said.

Pandey said 400 oxygen supported beds and 100 ICU beds will be created at the temporary hospital coming up at Haldwani, while 500 oxygen supported beds will put up at IDPL, Rishikesh.

Besides 100 ICU beds will be put up at AIIMS, Rishikesh by the state government and 400 additional oxygen supported beds at Himalayan Hospital Jollygrant with the help of DRDO.

There are adequate Remdesivir injections in the state for now and the state government has written to the Centre for additional supplies soon, he said.

A control room has been set up to prevent black marketing of Remdesivir injections and oxygen cylinders. Pandey added that two helpline numbers--0135 2656202 and 9412029536-- have been issued wherein the public can lodge their complaints of black marketing of drugs used in the treatment of COVID-19. —PTI