122 More Covid Deaths Ring Alarm Bells In U'khand, Daily Positives 5,654





Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On April 30, 2021

Covid Recovery Rate Nosedives To 66.69% Against Pan India Average Of 82.33%

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,86,772 on Friday as 5,654 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 1,24,565 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state has shot up to 55,886. The state's toll climbed to 2,624 as 122 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 3,840. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 4,215. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State maintained a steep fall and settled at very poor 66.69 percent. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 1,915 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Haridwar and U S Nagar followed with 999, 856 and 397 respectively. That apart, 366 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 264 Chamoli, 220 Almora, 166 Rudraprayag, 140 Tehri Garhwal, 134 Uttarkashi, 105 Champawat, 66 Pithoragarh and 26 in Bageshwar.