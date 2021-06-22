Youth Held From UP's Bijnor For Kidnapping Minor He Met On Likee

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday said that it has arrested a 19-year-old youth for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl he met on Likee, a video sharing app similar to TikTok, from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor.

Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), south Delhi said that the police received a complaint from a man on Monday night around 11.30 p.m. about her 15-year-old sister missing since morning. "During enquiry, the missing girl's elder sister told the police that she was in contact with one person through Likee app and the person had never met her sister physically in Delhi but she suspects his involvement in the missing of her sister," Thakur said.

A case was registered under several sections of the IPC and a team was constituted. The DCP said that a team of Police officials along with the mother and other family members was sent to Bijnor.

He said that the team reached at Anisha Nangli village in Bijnor in the early morning and recovered the girl. "The accused Tanzeel Ahmed was also arrested," Thakur said.

He said that the girl is a student of class eight and accused is carpenter in his village. –IANS