Youth hacked to death in UP

Fatehpur (UP): A youth was allegedly hacked to death in the Ghazipur area here, police said on Thursday.





The body of Abhishek Singh (22) was found on Wednesday night, Station House Officer, Ghazipur, Neeraj Yadav said.





Prima facie, it appeared that Singh was hacked to death with some sharp-edged weapon, he said.





On the complaint of the victim's father Surendra Singh, an FIR has been registered against five persons of Chakmeerpur village, where the incident took place, Yadav said.





The body has been sent for post-mortem.

