Yogi Welcomes Jitin In BJP, Ajay Lallu Slams Him

Lucknow: The chief minister said that Prasada joining the BJP would further strengthen the party in Uttar Pradesh.

UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu, on the other hand, has termed Jitin Prasada as a 'betrayer'.

"In the Congress, he became a member of parliament and then a minister. He was recently made in-charge of West Bengal during elections. The Congress has given him so much but what has he done in return?" he asked. Lallu said that Jitin Prasada's departure would not make any difference to the party which runs on ideology. "People come and go but the party goes on," he said. —IANS