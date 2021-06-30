Yogi urged to celebrate Doctors' Day officially

Lucknow: The UP Nursing Home Association has urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to celebrate National Doctors' Day on July 1 at the government level.

In a letter sent to the chief minister, the association has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently lauded the role of health workers in the pandemic in his radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'.

The Nursing Association said that there was no need to declare a holiday in hospitals on the occasion but programmes to honour doctors for their performance could be held.

The association also said that health workers who had lost their lives during the pandemic should be conferred the honour of 'martyr'. A memorial should also be constructed in their honour, it added.

