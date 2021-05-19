Top
Home > State News > Uttar Pradesh > Yogi sets up largest network of medical services in rural areas

Yogi sets up largest network of medical services in rural areas

 The Hawk |  19 May 2021 5:54 AM GMT

Yogi sets up largest network of medical services in rural areas
X

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has set up the largest network of medical services in remote areas of Uttar Pradesh.

According to a government spokesman, the chief minister's primary thrust is not only to improve the state's health care system but also to provide the latest technology for treating Covid patients.

A total of 3,691 community health centres (CHCs) are operating in the state and as many as 114 primary health centres are under construction.

The chief minister has directed strengthening of the rural medical infrastructure in order to deal with the pandemic situation in the rural interiors.

He has ensured the availability of doctors and medical staff in health centres in rural areas. Every hospital is now equipped with modern facilities for screening and treatment. (IANS)

—IANS

Updated : 19 May 2021 5:54 AM GMT
Tags:    Yogi   medical services   rural areas   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X