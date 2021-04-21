Top
Yogi Announces Free Vaccination For Those Above 18 Years

 The Hawk |  21 April 2021 3:47 PM GMT

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh will now offer the Covid vaccine free of cost from May 1, as India's vaccine net widens to include all people over the age of 18.

The decision was taken late on Tuesday night at a virtual cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who last week tested positive for the virus. Adityanath tweeted: "In the cabinet meeting it has been decided that coronavirus vaccination of all the people above 18 years of age in Uttar Pradesh will be made free... Coronavirus will lose, India will win." —IANS

Updated : 21 April 2021 3:47 PM GMT
