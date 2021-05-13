Yogi becomes 1st CM to visit AMU

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday visited Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) that has seen a number of faculty members losing their lives to Covid. He is the first Uttar Pradesh chief minister to do so.

The chief minister took stock of the arrangements made to prevent corona infection and held discussions with vice chancellor Tariq Mansoor, and other officials.

Two days ago, Adityanath had spoken to the vice chancellor on phone and had expressed his concern over Covid deaths, including 16 serving and 18 retired faculty members, on the campus.

He had assured all possible assistance in terms of medicines and oxygen cylinders for Covid treatment.

According to an official release, the chief minister also inquired about activities in the university.

The Aligarh Muslim University was established in 1920 by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan and became a central university in 1921.

Adityanath will travel to Agra and Mathura later in the day to review the Covid situation there. He will hold meetings with district officials and issue necessary instructions.

