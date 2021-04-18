Yogi's health condition improves, remains in isolation

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was tested positive for Covid is improving in home isolation.

According to official sources, the Chief Minister's condition is being closely monitored by doctors and he does not have a fever now. His oxygen levels are also normal.



The Chief Minister is observing Navratri fast for nine days and is holding virtual meetings with officials to monitor the Covid situation in the state.



Yogi Adityanath had announced that he was isolating himself on Tuesday after a number of officials in his secretariat tested positive for Covid.



The Chief Minister also tested positive for Covid on Wednesday but was mainly asymptomatic.



