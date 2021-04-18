UP to set up 10 oxygen plants in a week

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government is setting up 10 oxygen plants for unabated supply of oxygen to all the hospitals in Uttar Pradesh.

These plants are being set up at different locations in the state.



According to the government spokesman, these plants will be in place in a week.



The Chief Minister has also asked the concerned departments to keep an eye over the oxygen supply and availability of Remdesivir injection in the state so that there is no dearth of oxygen and injections.



A 24/7 control room has been made active for this purpose where the officials will review the availability of the stock on a daily basis.



To provide immediate treatments to the Covid patients, HAL in collaboration with State Government will be setting up a new Covid hospital equipped with all the facilities at Awadh Shilpgram in Lucknow.



Meanwhile, the liquid oxygen facility has become functional at the Rajdhani Covid-19 Hospital of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences.



"Till now, we were dependent on cylinder-based system, which had an estimated capacity of about 600 litre. The plant has enhanced our capacity to 20,000 litres per day. In addition, a surplus will also be maintained," said SGPGI director Prof R K Dhiman.

--IANS