Yogi Adityanath recovers from COVID-19, tests negative

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has recovered from COVID-19 and has been tested negative for the virus on Friday.

"With the help of best wishes and good care of doctors, I have been tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for the cooperation and best wishes," Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

Adityanath had tested tested positive for coronavirus on April 14. He self-isolated himself after coming into contact with some officials who tested positive for COVID-19.

The UP CM had received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on April 5. (ANI)