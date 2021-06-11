Yogi Adityanath Will Leave, Enter Centre To Counter Ramdev

New Delhi (The Hawk): Yogi Adityanath (tamely, quietly, obligingly, spontaneously) all set to relinquish UP Chief Ministership, enter Centre as Cabinet Minister, primarily "take on exaggeratedly garrulous Swami Ramdev head on evincing his Mantra Shakti, Daivik Spark, Voodoo Powers, Uncanny Uses and yet continue patronising allopathy and surely not disparage it unlike Baba or Swamy Ramdev through his no holds barred anti-allopathy utterances has only infuriated the entire allopathic doctors etc which now is seriously threatening to 'hamper' the treatments --- all allopathic --- of the near-death or inaugurative or ensuing or imminent COVID-19 patients all throughout the country. Bluntly put, the allopathic docs, their accomplices of all kinds are virtually up in arms against Ramdev who goes on disparaging Allopathy in most vituperative terms disparaging it with "vested interests" so to put quoting the agitating Docs against him demanding he be banished, exhumed, made ephemeral, his anti Allopathy campaign being not euphemistic at all and if all, they are hampering the entire Allopathy community in the whole world, to put bluntly.

Yogi Adityanath, the Cabinet Minister, immediately after taking over its charge will go hammer and tongs against Ramdev by displaying his "daivik Shakti", "Mantra Shakti", "Tantra Shakti", "Ved Shakti", "Upanishad Shakti" and yet adhere to Allopathy evincing its all round 100% benefits, benevolence, benefits compared to Ayurveda and the like which are right but immensely time consuming and so irrelevant for many in today's times. That does not mean Ayurveda is bad, maleficent, maledicted, malevolent but in today's reach-Mars era, Allopathy is acceptable en masse because it is quick, instant, satisfactory, all-reaching...Ramdev's anti Allopathy vituperative utterances, systematic campaigns thus are sheer "anti-national", "anti-humanity". Central Home Ministry, PMO, Cabinet Secretariat etc are fully confident that Adityanath through his "saffron power" will eliminate Ramdev-effect. Apparently, Modi-Shah etc have consent to that, aver they in know of developments in the capital since yesterday. Yes, Ramdev continues carrying on with his anti Allopathy campaign that is now seriously threatening to culminate into global outrage against him and India in effect which Modi-Shah just does not want.