Expelled yoga guru Anand Giri seeks probe into Niranjani Akhara secretary's death

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): The recently expelled Yoga guru, Anand Giri, has demand an inquiry into the death of former Niranjani Akhara secretary Ashish Giri whose bloodstained body with a gunshot was found in Daraganj ashram in November 2019.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and chief ministers of UP and Uttarakhand, Anand Giri has claimed that Ashish Giri was murdered under a conspiracy, but the file was closed terming the case as a suicide.

He also alleged financial irregularities in the ashram and demanded a probe.

In his letter, Giri has sought security saying he is getting threatening calls and feels threat to his life from his Guru Mahant Narendra Giri and his aides.

He has apprehended that he could also be murdered like Ashish Giri.

He further wrote that he has been with Baghambari Gaddi Math since 2005 when there were voices of dissent within the akhara against Mahant Narendra Giri on the issue of sale of land of Niranjani Akhara school in 2004.

"I was given land for opening a Gaushala, but my Guru started putting pressure to cancel the lease and sell it," he alleged.

He further said that Mahant Narendra Giri has purchased several properties which are registered in the name of his drivers, students and a person close to him.

